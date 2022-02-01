Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has stated that the issue of out-of-school children cannot be addressed unless the security challenges facing the country are contained.

His position came on the heels of a report that Niger has reduced the number of out-of-school-children from 513,963 to 298,192.

Sani Bello who spoke at the official flag-off of the North Central Zone 2022 National Campaign on Out-of-School Children held at the Government House, Minna noted that the security challenges faced by the state as well as its land mass constitute major challenges to be considered by the Federal Ministry of Education in order to achieve the desired goal of the campaign to return out-of-school children back to school.

He said, “Obviously, anywhere there is insecurity, you don’t expect parents to allow their kids to go to school especially in situations where they are being kidnapped for ransom.

“We need to apply more efforts towards addressing issues of security and making our communities safe because, if they are not safe, it will be difficult to convince them to go out to school.” He added

Consequently, he said as efforts are made to reduce the number of out-of-school children, there was the need for more efforts in ensuring that security is provided to protect lives and properties for confidence building for the parents to send their children to school.

The minister of state for education, Mr. Chukwuemeka Nwajuiba said the Federal Ministry of Education is interfacing with the Niger State Government to ensure that children are taken out of the streets and returned back to school.

He said the ministry has reviewed the work so far done by Niger state in it’s educational sector in the past 7 years, confirming that much progress has been made in the number of school enrollment.

Meanwhile, the state commissioner for education Hajiya Hannatu Salihu and the Chairman, Niger State Universal Basic Education, Dr. Isah Adamu in their presentation Said a joint interstate action which helped the state record some successes in reducing the number of out-of-school children from 513,963 to 298,192.