In a bid to reduce incidences of farmers/herders clashes as well as other communal crisis, northern governors yesterday implored President Muhammadu Buhari to hasten the implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP).

Chairman of Northern Governors Forum and Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, disclosed this to State House correspondents after meeting with the president in Aso Rock.

He said the plan would curb farmers/herders clash and constant conflicts between herders and communities.

Lalong stated: “Incidentally I am a member of the livestock committee under the vice president and I represent the North Central. That was the purpose of setting up that committee and that committee made far-reaching recommendations and then funds were to be made available to pilot states. Plateau and about nine states are pilot states to address some of these issues.

“The issue was to move away from the old ways of raring cows and to find modern ways of doing it. In some places, they will do it that way but then in a confined environment which was agreed to by all and that is part of the point I was raising, to remind Mr President to hasten the implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP).

“We are still left with the herdsmen/farmers problem. The implementation of the NLTP will go a long way to address these issues.

“Whether we like it or not, we need cows and it’s also some people’s occupation, but where it leads to conflicts and raises hazards like insecurity, we have to address it.

“While we tolerate it, we must still address it because it is some people’s means of economic livelihood, but it shouldn’t be posing hazards of insecurity to anybody”.

Lalong also appealed to the federal government to assist Plateau State in its effort to rebuild the Jos Main Market burnt down in 2002.

According to him, the state government needs about N15 billion to rebuild the market, which was one of the main sources of revenue for the state.

He noted: “On behalf of my state I made an appeal to the president. In Plateau State, one of the things that were keeping us was the Jos Mani Market, which was burnt down and up till date, it is difficult for us to rebuild that market. You know the market is very essential to people.

“I have tried in several ways but definitely as a father, I also came to him seeking intervention to start rebuilding the Jos Main Market. Based on the assessment done so far, we need between N12-15 billion to rebuild that market.

“Jos Main Market was brought down by dynamites some years back when there was insecurity, almost the same time the World Trade Centre in the US was attacked. Since then, it has been very difficult to rebuild. We have tried collaborating with investors but that has not worked and now we are overstretched by COVID-19. So, we cannot even do much.

“Recently we have been hearing about markets being burnt and interventions here and there. As it is now, we don’t have a market. So we need such interventions too so that we can start rebuildin that market.”

Sultan, Miyetti Allah Meet On Challenges Bedeviling Pastoralists

Similarly, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, and the leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) yesterday met in Abuja yesterday to address challenges confronting pastoralists in the country.

Sultan, who is the chairman, Board of Trustees of the association, harped on the need to find workable solutions to address security and socioeconomic challenges confronting members of the association.

He decried the labelling of Fulani herdsmen and associating them with crime, saying it is not every criminality perpetrated in the country that is done by the Fulanis

Abubakar, however, emphasised the need for pastoralists to respect constituted authority and shun all forms of acts capable of tarnishing their reputations.

On his part, Dr Usman Bugaje, a senior advisor to the Sultan, stated that the objective of the meeting was to ensure a genuine search for solutions to the entire problem affecting the Fulanis in the country.

“We are helping at the secretariat level to bring out the issues and see how we can look at other economic, social and even ethnic dimensions to the problems,” he said.

Bugaje disclosed that a mechanism would be created that would engage the government, Fulani leaders and non-Fulani leaders, criminal elements and every stakeholder to address the challenges.

“And, there are timelines put into it, we have agreed that there will be a timeline, we are not going to leave it open. Because we need to get it done within one year maximum from now if all the stakeholders are ready to cooperate,” Bugaje said.

He decried the decomposition of society and total erosion of the values that have kept the fabric of the society together over the years.

The national secretariat of MACBAN, Baba Ngelzarma, urged the federal government to address social support programmes of pastoralists with a view to educate and empower them.

He also emphasised the need for the government to initiate programmes that would take idle pastoralists out of criminality and engage them to learn other skills in addition to cattle rearing.

He said, “Even the cattle rearing, are they getting money? Their cattle are not competing with the ones you have in other parts of the world that weigh 700 to 800 kilograms per cow.

“The milk output is also not competing with the other ones in the world where one single cow is given an output 50 litres per day.

“We still hold the outdated species of the cow that are weighing not more than 100 to 120 kilograms and given out an output of milk that is not more than three to five litres per day.

“So, a lot needs to be done by government, religious leaders, traditional rulers and pastoralist associations.”

He stated that MCBAN is a peace loving association, adding that it is never a criminals association “because we have Sultan as our chairman, Board of Trustees.”

Ngelzarma enjoined members of the association in the South West to remain peaceful, stop farm destruction, stop night grazing, respect the people’s culture and tradition.

He also admonished them to recognise the laid down rules and regulations and avoid criminality.

Fulanis Are Being Persecuted In Nigeria, Lamido Alleges

Meanwhile, former governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, yesterday said he would continue to speak as long as Fulanis are being vilified and subjected to indignity in their motherland by a group of tribal jingoists.

Lamido maintained that it was not every Fulani that is a criminal, hence there is no basis to generally attribute criminal acts to them.

Lamido who was a one-time minister of Foreign Affairs made these known when he received 27 newly elected local government PDP chairmen who paid him a solidarity visit in his office in Kano yesterday.

The former governor expressed concern that the Fulanis were being attacked and made to appear as endangered species despite their enormous contributions to the socio-economic development of the country.

Lamido said President Muhammadu Buhari was widely supported by all Nigerians before he assumed power and it was with the support of people from the Southern part of Nigeria that he won the election.

According to him, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu and others who supported the president to win elections are from the southern part of the country.

Lamido, however, explained that those who supported Buhari to become president had failed to protect his people when they were being chased out of their region.

According to Lamido, the fact that Buhari is a Fulani man does not mean every Fulani tribe in the northern part of Nigeria supported or voted for him, “ I am a Fulani man but did not vote for him.”

President Writes NASS, Seeks Confirmation Of Service Chiefs

Meanwhile, President Buhari has communicated the appointment of the new service chiefs to the National Assembly and sought the confirmation of the appointees by the Senate.

A statement by the special assistant to the president on National Assembly matters (Senate), Senator Babajide Omoworare, yesterday said Buhari had a day after the appointment written a letter to the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, dated January 27, 2021, on the development.

Omoworare said, “This was done in furtherance of Section 18 (1) of the Armed Forces Act Cap. A. 20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria.”

LEADERSHIP Weekend reports that even though the Senate is currently on break until Tuesday, February 9, 2021, there had been rumours that the National Assembly might have been sidelined by the president having announced the appointment of the service chiefs without reference to their subsequent confirmation by the Senate.

But the presidential aide noted that the tradition of seeking Senate’s confirmation of service chiefs is enshrined in law and was started by the Buhari administration in 2015.

He said, “Contrary to fears expressed in some quarters that President Muhammadu Buhari has “bypassed” the National Assembly in the process of the appointment of the Service Chiefs and that he has no intention of seeking consideration and confirmation of their appointment, Mr President, upon nomination for appointment, sought confirmation of the Senate for the appointment of Major General Lucky Irabor, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo and Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao as Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff and Chief of Air Staff respectively, vide his aforementioned letter”.

He recalled that the same procedure was adopted when the immediate past Service Chiefs were appointed in 2015.

He stated: “It will be recalled that the National Assembly will only resume plenary sessions on 9th February 2021, when hopefully Mr. President’s communication for consideration and confirmation of the nominations for appointment of the Service Chiefs would be undertaken.

“Before this administration, confirmation of Service Chiefs were not sought and obtained from the National Assembly in consonance with the provisions of Section 18 (1) of the Armed Forces Act Cap. A.20 LFN.

“We are aware that in Keyamo Vs. President & Ors, the Federal High Court set aside the Armed Forces Modification Order 2008 (purportedly made under Section 315 [2) of the Constitution) on 1st July 2013 and ruled that the confirmation of the National Assembly must be sought for the appointment of the Service Chiefs. We are in compliance with the spirit and letters of both the statute and case law”.

Outgone, Service Chiefs Charge Successors To Sustain War Against Terrorism

Meanwhile, the outgoing service chiefs yesterday charged their successors to sustain the momentum in the fight to get rid of remnants of Boko Haram fighters and other terrorists in the country.

The former military chiefs spoke just as the new service chiefs, Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Lucky Irabor; Chief of the Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao and Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, assumed office yesterday during a handing over ceremony at the Armed Forces Complex, Abuja.

In his valedictory remarks, the former Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, said since inception, confronting security threats had been the preoccupation of the Armed Forces of Nigeria under his watch.

He said, “We all would recall that at the inception of the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Boko Haram Terrorist group held sway in parts of North East Nigeria where the sect occupied 20 out of 26 local government areas in Borno State. Our immediate challenge on assumption of office was to flush out Boko Haram and restore Nigeria’s sovereignty over these occupied territories.

“Gratefully, with the support of the political leadership and indeed all Nigerians, the Armed Forces of Nigeria, under my leadership was able to reclaim all territories that were then under the control of the Boko Haram.”

General Olonisakin said while terrorism remain a security issue the country is grappling with, the Armed Forces is equally engaged in assisting the government in addressing other security issues, in line with its constitutional roles.

“It gladdens my heart that the incoming Chief of Defence Staff is very familiar with these security challenges having previously served as Theatre Commander, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Commander Multinational Joint Task Force and above all, the immediate past Chief of Training and Operations at the Defence Headquarters. There couldn’t have been a better choice of a seasoned senior officer who will hit the ground running as the Chief of Defence Staff.” he said.

Speaking on challenges and how he was able to address some, he said, “All these are not new to the incoming CDS as he has been part of all our operational efforts. As the incoming CDS is already aware, we have continued to review our strategy to address the changing nature of the adversaries and security threats, making intelligence gathering a premium input to our operations plan.

“In order to have a focused and unified approach to addressing our national security issues, the Armed Forces of Nigeria, under my watch, has built strong synergy with the nation’s security and intelligence agencies. I want to at this juncture specially appreciate the leadership of these agencies for their commitment and passion, and the many long hours of deliberation and brainstorming sessions on our national security issues.

“I want to encourage the incoming Chief of Defence Staff to continue to review our strategy, strengthen the existing joint operations efforts and build on the existing synergy with other law enforcement agencies. I am confident that General Irabor will lead the Armed Forces of Nigeria to build on what we have been able to achieve in the past five and half years and take the Armed Forces of Nigeria to much greater heights.”

The outgoing Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, in his farewell message, said he was moving on with great satisfaction in what the service has achieved under his watch.

He said he was leaving the service in good and capable hands.

Ibas warned personnel who connive with criminals to turn a new leaf and pursue a successful career.

He said, “I must at this juncture spare a few words for the bad eggs among us. Like any other organisation, the Service has its own fair share. I refer to those who mindlessly subvert the system at every opportunity.

“Our experience in their treachery of connivance with some criminal elements, complicity in crime commission, negligent performance of duty permitting aggravation of cases in some instances, the disrepute to the institution of the Nigerian Navy in their less than professional conduct through alleged unethical behaviours marring the otherwise lauded efforts of our prosecution of infractions, were very sad and regrettable commentary in an otherwise glowing, commendable and exemplary service from you all.

“I urge this band of undedicated personnel to please make a turnaround promptly and reclaim traction to a fulfilled and successful career. I’m still hopeful that you would, after pondering on this, in clear appreciation of the essence of service to your fatherland.”

In his remarks, Rear Admiral Gambo thanked the president for finding him worthy to occupy the exalted position in his career.

While expressing delight, the CNS pledged to uphold the good work that the former CNS started and move the Service to greater heights.

I am Leaving The Army Better Than I Met It — Buratai

For his part, the immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai (rtd), said he was leaving the Nigerian Army better than he met it.

Buratai stated this in his valedictory speech during the pulling out parade by the Nigerian Army in Abuja yesterday.

He said that the Army under his watch achieved tremendous feat in the fight against insurgency and other security threats in the country.

He added that he ensured adequate training of personnel and enhancement of warfare capabilities of the Army as well as prioritisation of personnel welfare.

He said, “Today is a day of appreciation and not stocktaking, but let me put on record that I left Nigerian Army better than I met it.

“The Nigerian Army under my leadership was able to achieve great feat in the fight against insurgency in the country.

“We have been experiencing pockets of threats here and there, but I can confidently say that no part of Nigeria is ceded to any terrorist group or criminals.

“The counter insurgency operation is a warfare new to Nigerian Army but over time, we have continued to devise means of tackling the ever evolving dynamic nature of the threats in the country.

“The Nigerian Army has remained resolute in the discharge of its roles as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I urge you all to continue to rise to the occasion”.

We’ll Bring Insecurity To An End – CAS

Also, the new Chief of The Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Oladayo Amao, has assured Nigerians that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), in collaboration with sister Services and other security agencies, would bring an end to insecurity in the country.

Amao stated this yesterday during the handing over ceremony at NAF qeadquarters (HQ NAF) Abuja.

He said the NAF would do its best to provide the support and security necessary for the nation’s development while sparing no effort in discharging its constitutional responsibilities to the government and law-abiding citizens of the Country.

AVM Amao, who is the 21st chief of the air staff said the NAF would sustainably and effectively employ air power in the protection of Nigerians and their interests against all enemies of the State.

In a statement by the director of public relations and information, Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola, Amao disclosed that the NAF had recorded tremendous successes in the past few years, especially in enhancing the Service’s operational efficiency and the welfare of its personnel.

He said, “I assure the out-going CAS that we would work hard to maintain his records while hoping to attain greater heights”.

Amao stated that his appointment was a challenge and call to national duty, especially at this crucial stage in Nigeria’s development which he had accepted with utmost humility.