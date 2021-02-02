By Our Correspondent

Popular Nigeria-African Enterpreneur and Philanthropist, Dr. Olakunle Oladunni Churchill has reacted on the incessant killings, attacks and challenges of insecurity in the South Western region of the country. Speaking exclusively with StatePress Correspondent few hours ago, Churchill Olakunle called on the assistance of Traditional Rulers in championing a strategic approach in managing the dreadful situation.

He stated that the challenges of insecurity in the Southwest have become essentially worrisome and a need for immediate intervention is imminent. He therefore called on traditional Rulers to work in cohesion with youth groups, state government and community policing Agencies like Amotekun and other relevant groups in the state.

He further commented on the recent activism and initiative of Activist Sunday Igboho who arrived Ogun State to bring to an end the alleged criminal activities by suspected herdsmen in the state. He however noted that his efforts may be a wild goose chase and could worsen the situation, as he stressed on more empowerment of the Amotekun group and other security agencies. He then noted that the challenges of insecurity and clashes with herdsmen is an ageing issue which cannot be tackled by mere individual prepositions and claims for a heroic attainments, but instead an issue that must be curtailed through collaboration and diplomatic Engagements.

Still stressing his position on the matter, Dr. Churchill noted that the traditional rulers in every community are more closer to the people, especially with emphasis on their influence and affluence in their communities. He however concluded on the need for more state and federal funding of local security agencies, who are working earnestly to maintain peace and order in their various communities to save lives and Properties.

Dr. Churchill Olakunle has remained one of the few young Nigerians who has continued to frontline developmemt interventions in areas of national development and salvage initiative for vulnerable persons across Nigeria. He has received multiple awards and recognition for his impacts in promoting peace, unity and better living conditions for communities both in Nigeria and across Africa.