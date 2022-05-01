Can you briefly trace the origin of diplomatic relations between Nigeria and Indonesia?

First of all, I am delighted to let you know that the diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Nigeria has always been exciting and dynamic; filled with harmony, mutual understanding and a strong desire to always gain positive development.

The diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Nigeria began in 1965 following the opening of the Indonesian Embassy in Lagos. The Nigerian Embassy in Jakarta opened in 1976.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indonesia is of the view that Nigeria is our strategic partner in the African continent as well as in global arena. I am aware that the two countries have a strong sense of responsibility to face regional and global challenges, so that it’s unavoidable to uphold the priority of cooperation between Indonesia and Nigeria in various fields as well as mutual support in the international forum.

For the time being, the two countries have to discuss much deeper on certain issues of cooperation such as in the field of oil and gas, counter-terrorism, youth and sports, education, culture, fisheries, agriculture, defense cooperation, etc. In this regard, our embassy will support the initiative of the Government of Nigeria to resume the discussions on the Joint Commission between Nigeria and Indonesia as a right forum to address these particular issues. We have had the first Joint Commission which was held in Jakarta on 2013.

Nigeria and Indonesia are members of the D8 Countries, how has this helped developments?

D-8, also known as Developing-8, is an organization for development cooperation among eight countries namely: Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey. The objectives of the organization is to improve member states’ position in the global economy, and also to improve the standards of living of its citizens based on certain principles such as Peace, Dialogue, Cooperation, Justice, Equality instead of discrimination, and democracy.

On the same note, our two countries, Indonesia and Nigeria, have shown commitment to work together to solve the economic problems of our two countries as well as to emphasize the importance of D-8 in contributing to the economic development and ensure that it promotes global trade.

Let’s talk about your work since assuming office in Abuja, what have you done so far?

I am already three years in Abuja. Our main focus is on the economic relations. We have made a lot of effort to introduce, promoting as well as trying to improve the bilateral economic relations of the two countries.

Every year we organize Nigerian Businessmen to come to the Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) and this year it will be held in October 2022.

In the Tourism sector, Indonesia in March 2022 already uplifted the quarantine policy for foreign visitors and recently introduced and opened the “Bali Warm Up Vacation”. In this connection, we invite Nigerians to come to Indonesia to enjoy tourism attractions in various places.

In education we always disseminate the information of scholarships offered by the Indonesian Government such as Partnership Developing Countries (KNB) and the other scholarships offered by universities in Indonesia. We encourage the Nigerian youths to take this opportunity to apply this scholarship.

In terms of consular matters and protection of Indonesian citizens abroad, we have done a lot. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, we assisted many Nigerians to obtain their visas to visit Indonesia, especially Nigerian businessmen and Nigerian tourists.

However, during the pandemic, the visa application process changed and the application was done online by the sponsor/guarantor in Indonesia on behalf of the visitor through the Indonesian immigration website.

For the protection of Indonesian citizens abroad, during the COVID-19 pandemic we assisted many Indonesian citizens who were stranded in all accredited countries. In addition to that, we also assisted three Indonesian citizens who were kidnapped in Gabon and finally got released safely in Port Harcourt.

We have also helped our nationals who faced problems with their companies, like issues of unpaid salaries, the unilateral termination of the contract by the company etc. We regularly visit the Indonesian community and disseminate information that they need to know, including to always comply with the local rules and regulations.

In one of our engagements in the past, you talk about Military Cooperation between Nigeria and Indonesia, where are we now?

There is a milestone in this cooperation, especially when our two countries are ready to sign the Bilateral Defence Cooperation. This indicates that our two countries are ready, to continue, to increase the level of cooperation as well as developing a new era of collaboration in defense cooperation and defense industry.

We have agreed on several activities such as exchange visits of high ranking and operational level officials, promotion of education and training cooperation, promotion of defence industries between the parties, sharing of information and intelligence and other areas of cooperation that may be mutually agreed upon.

I am also delighted to inform you that to enrich the wider scope of collaboration, Indonesian Private Defense Industry Association to be called PINHANTANAS would also want to play its part to fulfill the needs of security and defense organization in the fields of security defense equipment, maintenance, and care services for the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Taking into account the strategic aspect of procuring defense and security equipment, I see that there is an opportunity to use a counter-trade mechanism in exchange of the products of Indonesia’s strategic industries with the crude oil that Indonesia has so far purchased from Nigeria

Indonesia and Nigeria have taken bold steps to sign the military and defense cooperation in the form of a Letter of Intent. Currently, communication is carried out by the Nigerian Ministry of Defense, especially concerning the technicalities of signing the Letter of Intent. It is hoped that the signing ceremony will be held in 2022.

What is the trade volume between the two countries?

In the last six years, the trade volume between the two countries has increased where in 2016 it reached USD 1.59 billion and in 2021 it increased to USD 2.46 billion. However, since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, there has been a drastic decline from USD 2.34 billion in 2019 to USD 1.2 billion in 2020. But as stated above, the trade volume has increased significantly in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, in the trade balance between the two countries, Indonesia has experienced a deficit due to the large imports of oil and gas from Nigeria. Indonesia’s main exports to Nigeria are CPO and its derivatives, clothing, food, paper products, pharmaceuticals, electronics, plastics, soaps, and lubricating oils. Meanwhile, Indonesia’s main imports from Nigeria are petroleum products, cotton, cocoa, and leather raw materials.

There are about 25 Indonesian companies that have invested and have trade contacts in Nigeria.