BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the spate of insecurity in parts of the country should not call for playing to the gallery or playing of politics.

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, national secretary of APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) said this in a statement yesterday.

The statement is APC’s reaction to the communiqué issued by governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on recent security incidents recorded in some parts of the country.

Akpanudoedehe said the situation required that all well-meaning Nigerians, including the leadership of the opposition political parties to sit down and find lasting solutions.

He said the APC and the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government definitely shared the concerns of all Nigerians, including PDP governors.

“However, let no one be in doubt as to the urgency and capacity of the President Buhari-led government to end the recent security incidents,” he said.

He assured that President Buhari was working to achieve lasting solutions to all issues raised.