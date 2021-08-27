Senator representing Borno South and chairman Senate Committee on Army, Mohammed Ali Ndume, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to address Nigerians directly against the backdrop of insecurity in the country instead of speaking through his media aides.

Senator Ndume made the call on Thursday, while speaking with journalists in Abuja.

The lawmaker asked President Buhari to take a cue from United States President, Joe Biden, who makes it a daily duty to brief Americans on the fate of US citizens still trapped in Afghanistan.

Senator Ndume said President Buhari also need to visit ground zeros in order to get first-hand information about incidents and happenings.

“I am just being worried that the president is not talking to Nigerians. In a situation like this, silence is not golden.

“If the US President could be addressing Americans every day on the issue in Afghanistan, I also expect President Muhammadu Buhari, to be addressing Nigerians either daily, weekly or fortnightly on the security situations across Nigeria.

“The President should create a situation room to brief Nigerians on the current situation and what his government is doing about it.

“Such action would allay the fears of the people. It is not enough to provide the security agencies with everything they need to prosecute the war, the president should take charge.

“He should also cultivate the habit of visiting places where incidents happen to physically assess the situation on the ground,” Ndume said.

Also speaking on the Tuesday attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna State by bandits, Ndume said the incident was unfortunate and confirmed how daring the bandits have become.

He, however, noted that the military has since become overwhelmed in the face of various security challenges across the country, adding that there would be consequences.

“At the peak of the insurgency, the Boko Haram terrorists had the audacity in the past to take their fight to military formations and barracks and the soldiers had had cause to withdraw from those areas and up till now some of those military barracks are yet to be recovered or rebuilt.

“The attack on the NDA is, therefore, not the first, second or third time that the criminals would attack a military formation. However, this is the only time that the bandits have the audacity to take their fight to a military training institution. This is very unfortunate because they were so daring.

“I still believe that the Nigerian Army and the Armed Forces have well-trained personnel who had done well in international engagements.

“So they have the capacity just that they are overwhelmed because they are facing many challenges from different fronts. There is no part of the country that is free of security challenges.

“I believe the insecurity situation is at its peak and the terrorists are engaging in guerilla warfare to send signals that they had not been eliminated.

“I have the confidence that before the end of the week, the military will take decisive action because I know that the commandant of the NDA, being a gallant soldier had embarked on a massive manhunt that would yield results,” Ndume stated.