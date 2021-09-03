Kaduna State government has banned the transportation of livestock from the state to other states in the country with immediate effect.

The commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement he released yesterday, said the ban also prohibits the transportation of livestock into Kaduna State from other states

“Both bans take effect from today, 2nd September, 2021 after wide consultations and thorough security reviews,” he said.

The government also reiterated that the transportation of donkeys into the state “is a criminal offence and anyone found engaging in this will be prosecuted accordingly.”

He said the Kawo Weekly Market which holds every Tuesday in Kaduna North local government area has been suspended with immediate effect.

“The government of Kaduna State wishes to highlight that the previous directives suspending weekly markets, and selling of petrol in jerrycans in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Kajuru LGAs, as well as banning the felling of trees for timber, firewood and charcoal and other commercial purposes in Birnin Gwari, Kachia, Kajuru, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Kauru LGAs, are still in force.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Citizens are hereby informed that all these directives will be vigorously enforced by security agencies,” Aruwan said.