The Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP), has commenced the establishment of early warning detecting centres across the 36 states of the federation in a bid to simmer down the outbreak of violence in the country.

IDFP co-chair, Central Coordinating Council, Ameer Muhammed, who stated this while addressing newsmen yesterday, Abuja after a 5-day training for religious leaders on early warning response mediation and interreligious dialogue, revealed that five centres have been created in Taraba, Benue, Kaduna, Zamfara and Plateau States.

Muhammed stated that governors of the aforementioned stated had indicated interested to work with the organization to foster a harmonious relationship.

He added that Oyo, Abia, Rivers and Nasarawa States, would be the next phase for the establishment of the centres

The Islamic cleric explained that the reason for employing the services of religious leaders to head the centres was because of the aura and respect they earned from their followers.

He said that they stand in good stead to positively change the minds of their followers.

According to him, “We have realised that one thing that is missing in all the insecurity prone states in the country is an interfaith team that should be concerned about early warning signs that have the potentialities of igniting violent conflict around the states.

“We have come up with an intervention to train religious leaders and establish an interfaith team that will be concerned about the early warning and early responses to mitigate violent conflicts before they happen.

“We have had the first phase with Taraba, Benue, Kaduna, Zamfara and Plateau States. We feel proud to say that the aforementioned states have a team that is concerned about mitigating crisis and the team has averted violent conflict.

“The second phase is looking at Oyo, Abia, Rivers and Nasarawa States.

“Religious leaders are people who are respected by the masses. Religious leaders have the power to change the ugly situation we are in because they speak to the masses every day. Instead of discussing at the ethnic level, we discuss at the interfaith level.

“We have used these five days to debate. Instead of us to dialogue we debate.

“And debate can not give us peace because the parties will be looking at who wins or losses.

“But in dialogue, we respect our differences but come to a common ground. Whether we like it or not, Nigeria will remain and an interreligious society.

“There will never be a time where the country would be dominated by Muslims or Christians. We crave the indulgence of the governments of these five states to have a dialogue team. They have the binding and security agencies in their states,” he said.

Meanwhile, KAICIID project officer, Lantana Abdullahi, encouraged religious leaders to work closely with policymakers, to entrench friendly policies.

“We also believe strongly that religious leaders cannot achieve their goals and objectives by collaborating and coordinating with policymakers,” she said.