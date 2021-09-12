The Kano State government has warned that it would decisively dealt with any person or group that deliberately accommodates fleeing bandits or sells property to them as that would amount to conspiracy and connivance, which would attract stiff sanctions.

The government said it took the step in order to truncate the movement of bandits fleeing from other states into its towns and villages in Kano State.

The government has issued a directive that no house, property or land should be rented out or sold to any individual or group without prior due reference to and clearance by the district head or his accredited representative.

The press secretary to the Secretary to the State Government, Musa Tanko Muhammad, said in a statement that the directive was part of the government’s efforts to safeguard the lives and property of residents of the state.

He said the directive was necessary in order to sustain military operations against bandits and other criminal elements in many parts of the country.

He said the move was in line with the commitment of the federal government to end insurgency and banditry in some parts of the country, as the operations may compel criminal elements to look for safe havens in neighbouring states, including Kano.

The statement cautioned land agents not to violate the directive, adding that non-compliance would be construed as deliberate and calculated connivance and collaboration with criminal elements to subvert the prevailing peace and security in the state.