Against the backdrop of the insecurity challenge in parts of the country, the General Superintendent (GS) of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, has urged Nigerians to absolutely surrender to God for solution.

Kumuyi stated this at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu on Thursday, shortly after he arrived Enugu State to kick off a six-day ‘Divine Touch for Total Freedom’ global crusade from Thursday, August 26 to Tuesday 31, in Enugu, which is being broadcasted to the entire world via social media handles and zoom.

According to the GS, solution to Nigeria’s insecurity demands divine intervention as God have all the solutions to fix the precarious insecurity situation if Nigerians will embrace God and show love to one another.

He said: “The solution to the insecurity is for us to understand that God lives in us; created us and that every community, state and the whole country should return to God.

“We should know that God is able to do all things and we turn away from our negative way that is injuring us, as they are sometimes destructive. When we turn away from them, love God, love ourselves and everyone around us, I believe we will find a solution to our problems. You can see there are all manner of problems in the country, but we are asking our people to continue in prayers for the intervention of God to all these problems facing us today.”

Meanwhile, the clergyman speaking on the 6-day crusade, with the theme, ‘Divine Touch for Total Freedom’, expressed confidence that the global campaign would portray the love of God for the people of Enugu State, Nigeria and rest of the world.

He also assured participants on various platforms including the physical audience of what God will do in their lives as it would be a time of prayer for salvation, healing, deliverance, restoration and total freedom of their lives, families and countries.

The host pastor and State Overseer, Deeper Life Bible Church, Enugu State, Godson Ezenwajiofor, maintained that the church has a part to play in the development of the country, and would not keep quiet despite challenges facing the country.

Ezenwajiofor speaking on what the church can do on the menace of insecurity, he said the church can get involved in solving insecurity challenges in the country and across the world.

He also called on Nigerians to pray more and trust God for intervention to tackle rising insecurity in the country.

Meanwhile, all through the six days of the crusade, the renowned international gospel artiste, Don Moen, has been ministering in songs along with Deeper Life Choristers from different countries.

On the first day of the crusade on August 26, Moen passionately exhorted the global audience with his songs, and surprised Nigerians who speak Igbo language as he sang seamlessly in the Igbo language as many even danced to the song.