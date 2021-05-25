House of Representatives member, Hon Muraina Ajibola, representing Ibarapa Central/Ibarapa North federal constituency of Oyo State, has petitioned the Presidency and the House over the incessant cases of kidnapping in his constituency, demanding for adequate compensation for kidnapped victims in the area.

The lawmaker, who listed the names of the victims so far affected by the dastardly act, also petitioned the Special Security Committee of the House of Representatives over the incident.

Ajibola who presented the petition on behalf of traditional rulers, opinion leaders, religious leaders, youths, women, students, professionals, traders, farmers, political leaders and the entire Ibarapa community of Oyo State, demanded that the federal government should pay serious attention to the dire security situation in his constituencay.

According to him, “The Ibarapa Central/ Ibarapa North federal constituency consisting of the towns, Igboora, Idere, Igangan, Tapa and Aiyete are of mainly agrarian people whose livelihood and economy are being severely affected by the incessant and wanton destruction of farmlands by itinerant herdsmen as much as dastardly attacks by armed bandits and criminal.elements notorious for killings, kidnappings, rape and extortion of huge sums of money from their victims, which situation I have moved motions on severally as the records of the House will bear me out “.

While appealing that the incidents be investigated and that the perpetrators be arrested and brought to book, the lawmaker requested that the victims since March 2015 to May 2021 be compensated accordingly.

In a statement by his special adviser on media, Olubunmi Sodipo, the lawmaker lamented that as a result of these kidnappings and killings, the community now lives in fear and most of the people can no longer go to their farms. “The result is palpable hunger and economic downturns.”