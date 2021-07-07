A former Zamfara State governor, Sani Ahmed Yerima, has expressed optimism that the raging insecurity in the state and other parts of the country will soon be a thing of the past.

He expressed the optimism while speaking with journalists on Tuesday in Abuja.

Yerima, who is an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, said the defection of Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle, to the party would afford stakeholders in the party to offer the governor useful suggestions on how to tackle banditry and other forms of insecurity that are threatening the peace of the state.

“Before now, as a member of an opposition party in my state, as an APC member and the government was in the hand of PDP, it was very difficult for me to come and say governor you must do this.

“He would think that we are not even in the same party, but now he knows that I am a stakeholder, I’m looking for his success, for the success of our party nationally and I am also looking at our people.

“We now have common interests because we have common positions as members of APC,” he said.

In the same vein, he expressed confidence in the ability of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to tackle the menace across the country.

He noted that the current government was up and doing, stressing that with the recent change of baton in the military “and I have just also heard that there have been movement officers, General Officer Commanding (GOCs) and so on. I’m sure with the rejig of the military force something will happen.”