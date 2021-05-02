By Sunday Isuwa |

Obviously, the only window the Senate has not explored in finding a solution to the worrisome security situation in the country is gathering signatures against the action and inaction of the Nigerian President.

Most of the hours of the 9th Senate in the last two years have been devoted to talking about general insecurity and killings.

None of the resolutions passed by the Senate and the National Assembly has been implemented expeditiously.

Meetings between the Senate President who is also the Chairman of the National Assembly Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila and President Muhammadu Buhari are yet to yield the needed result when it comes to tackling insecurity.

Following last week’s deliberations by the Senate on the new threat posed by the Boko Haram terrorists that have hoisted their flag in Niger State, about 100 kilometers away from the presidential villa, another meeting has been scheduled for the Nigerian leaders.

Security reports from the office of the National Security Adviser and other agencies of government are worrying.

There seems to be a disconnect within the circle of leadership concerning the magnitude of the security situation the country is dealing with.

While the Senate has the power of appropriation, carries out oversight, investigations and can impeach any federal officer, it is high time it moved away from rhetoric.

There have been claims that the Nigerian military is underfunded and lack the equipments and weapons to execute the war against terrorism.

A letter from the Defence Headquarters on the funding of Operations Lafiya Dole is claiming that they have a shortfall of N50 billion in terms of releases.

The defence headquarters is requesting that the Senate through its committee should do a follow up on the matter.

Other Nigerians have also said that the Nigerian military is underfunded, making them incapable of fighting the war against insecurity.

Many are asking whether lack of funding is the reason behind the inability of the Nigeria state to capture its territories from the grip of Boko Haram terrorists, bandits, kidnappers that have destroyed every aspect of social life. They have made life unbearable to millions of people with daily killings.

While many thought the Nigerian Military is underfunded, there is a revelation that the sum of N197 billion have been released to the service to execute the war.

The amount given to the military to execute the war against terror spanned from 2019 to 2021. The money was given to them from their service wide vote.

It was gathered that while N75 billion was appropriated and released in 2019, additional funds appropriated N7 billion from the service wide vote was also released 100 per cent. Another amount of N2.5 billion was also released in 2019.

In 2020, N75 billion was appropriated but N74.99 billion was released.

For 2021, it was gathered that N100 billion had been appropriated and the federal government through the ministry of finance had released N19.4 billion for the first quarter.

Last Wednesday, another N19.95 billion was released to the military for the second quarter of 2021 to enable them execute the war.

The National Assembly must go beyond appropriation. The Senate must carry out their oversight functions, investigate and threaten federal officers with impeachment if the country can’t be secured.