The leadership of the National Union of Food, Beverage and Tobacco Employees (NUFBTE) has called on the federal government to take more drastic steps to curb insecurity in order to avoid the looming food crisis in the country.

The national president, Comrade David Idowu Oyelekan, made the call while speaking with LEADERSHIP during the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the weekend.

He noted that the continued attacks on farmers by bandits and the growing insecurity in the country could lead to food scarcity as most farmers across the country cannot go to the farm to plant.

Reiterating his appeal, he said that if the crises continue unchecked, and people no longer feel safe to travel by road, many Nigerians would be denied access to food and other essentials.

He stated that an increase in excise duty on food and drinks by the government will have multiple effects on millions of Nigerians.

“If there is increased excise duty, prices of food and drinks will rise astronomically. Other items will be affected. If people are no longer able to afford things, factories will be forced to close down and many Nigerians will lose jobs.

“The government should be more concerned about how best to create a more conducive environment for businesses to grow to save the country from the food crisis,” he said.