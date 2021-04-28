BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

Following incessant kidnapping, killings and other sundry crimes rocking the state, Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has threatened to block all entry and exit points into the state to tackle the menace.

The governor while inspecting the security joint base located at Mamu Village on the Oyo/Ogun state border, noted that the base was established to tackle insecurity, especially cases of kidnapping along the Ibadan/Ijebu-Ode road of the state.

The governor promised to secure all entry and exit points into the state in a statement his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa emphasized that the base was a pilot project and that the intention of the government was to secure all entry and exit points to Oyo State.

He added that the security joint base had a Close Circuit Television (CCTV) and cameras that were being monitored from the state’s control room.

According to him, activities going on in the area could be monitored by security agencies, adding that they would be alerted to deal with the situation appropriately.

“This particular place has really been in the news for kidnapping, people coming across the border to perpetrate evil.

“This is a pilot project and we want to secure all the entry and exit points to Oyo State. This is the border with Ogun State. If everything works well, because we have CCTV Cameras out there that are being monitored from the control room.

“If anything is going on here, they can alert us so that the security agencies can deal with the situation appropriately. But for us, if we know people coming in and we can trace them or if any crime is committed inside the state and they want to run out, we can activate the process whereby they can be apprehended at the entry/exit points”, he said.