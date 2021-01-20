BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has threatened to deal decisively with trouble makers, calling for concerted efforts in tackling the menacing problem of insecurity in the state.

He said that his administration was determined to solve the problem of insecurity in the state by dealing decisively with troublemakers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Makinde, who made the declaration in a state-wide broadcast to residents of the state, aired on the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS), asked residents to come together and put the interest of Oyo State first in the fight against insecurity.

He maintained that the collective efforts of all residents of the state is the only way to continue to keep the peace and sustain the secure environment, which he said, has contributed to the growth of the state’s economy in the past.

The governor added that his administration is taking all necessary steps to protect the people from harassment, thuggery, cultism and banditry, noting that the state, “has the situation under control.”

Makinde promised to deal with anyone disrupting the peace of the state.

This is coming a few days after a police report indicated that the rate of armed robbery incidents in the state reduced by more that 32 per cent in 2020 compared to the previous year 2019.

The state government had also expressed its determination to stamp out brigandage, kidnapping and other violent crimes.

According to the governor, the state has a common enemy in hoodlums, bandits and kidnappers, who, he said, have been fomenting troubles in the state.

He noted that the enemies of Oyo State are neither the Hausa-Fulani pastoralists, who are looking for pasture for their flock nor the farmers, who are seeking to produce food for human consumption.

He warned individuals going about issuing ultimatum to Fulani residents of the state to desist from such acts, declaring that as guaranteed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, he, as governor, would protect every Nigerian’s rights to reside in any part of the country.

Makinde told individuals or groups planning to take actions that would lead to the forcible removal of anyone from the state to desist from such line of action, noting that anyone who fails to abide by his directive will face the full wrath of the law.

He warned residents of the state against taking judgement into their hands, adding that there are bodies constitutionally empowered to arrest and prosecute criminals.

He said that the responsibility of residents is to help the security agencies identify the enemies of the people.

The governor equally acknowledged the efforts of some officers of the Nigeria Police Force who, according to him, have resumed their constitutional duties of maintaining law and order in the state, even as he encouraged the leadership of the Police to continue to collaborate with his administration to secure the state.

He said: “The past few weeks’ events have made it imperative that I address issues that have to do with the internal security of our dear state.

“We cannot overlook the fact that there have indeed been instances that cause concern. The fragile peace between the herdsmen and farmers in Oke Ogun is being threatened.

“Individuals who are not authorised are going around chasing people from their homes and causing mayhem. This assault on residents of Oyo State is not the way to further the Yoruba cause.

“Let me state that we shall not sit back and watch anyone make any law-abiding resident of Oyo State feel unsafe in their homes, farms, or business places. We are aware of some people circulating flyers and giving people ultimatums to leave their land. This is totally unacceptable and will not be condoned.

“The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), which I swore to defend and protect, guarantees freedom of movement in Section 41(1), such that citizens are free to reside in any part of the country without fear. We are determined to preserve that right in Oyo State.”