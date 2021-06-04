Attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), has said that he never advised President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend the constitution to enable him deal with the security challenges facing the country.

Malami said he was working tirelessly for the advancement of democracy in Nigeria and would press for martial laws through a secret letter as alleged by an online.

While reacting to reports that there was a secret memo from his office advising Buhari to declare a state of emergency in the country, the minister described the report as false.

The AGF was said to have written a lengthy legal advice to the president, urging him to move swiftly to suspend the fundamental rights of all Nigerians as guaranteed under Chapter IV of the Constitution.

According to the report, In the eight-page secret memo dated May 4, 2021, Malami told President Buhari that insecurity across Nigeria has reached a level that could no longer be checked by existing democratic techniques, saying only a state of emergency promulgated by the president can help return the country to tranquillity.

But the AGF, through his special assistant on media and public relations, Dr Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, said, ‘’The attention of the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has been drawn to a false and fictitious report alleging that there was a secret memo emanating from the office to the presidency.

‘’The general publics are hereby asked to disregard the media report as fabrications of anti-constitutional democratic stability in Nigeria. Malami remains a true democrat who believes in rules of law and tenant of democracy and Constitutional order,” he said.