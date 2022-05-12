Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari has ordered the immediate closure of the Batsari -Jibia road to all motorists, due to persistent cases of kidnapping and armed banditry attacks along the axis.

The governor made this known in an executive order issued yesterday in line with the power conferred on him by subsection 2 of section 176 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

A statement signed by the acting secretary to the state government, Muntari Lawal, and issued by his director of press, Abdulahi Aliyu Yar’adua, said the order which was cited as security challenges (containment) order number 6, was made in the interest of security and public safety.

Accordingly, the governor also announced the re-opening of the Kankara -Scheme Road to all motorists with immediate effect, while the Batsari-Jibia remains closed until further notice.

He advised people plying the roads to take note of the new development and the security agencies to ensure strict compliance.