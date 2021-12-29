Worried by the spate of insecurity in Kaduna State, which has turned many to widows and orphans, the Prelate of the Methodist Church in Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr Samuel Kanu Uche, has given out food items and clothing materials to widows and the less-privileged to cushion the effects of their pains during the yuletide season.

Dr Uche who is also the Founder of Mission to Humanity, said there was no better way to show love to those who don’t have other than touching their lives through gifts such as food and clothing materials and supported with cash at this Christmas period.

Items donated included rice, noddles, wrappers and also some cash to the widows and other less-priviledged.

Presenting the gifts to the beneficiaries on behalf of the Prelate, the regional director of Evangelism and Discipleship for the Methodist Church, Dr. John Eze, said the church thought it necessary to assist the people due to the hardship they are being subjected to as a result of insecurity, hence the need to show love and compassion to them.

“I am here to show compassion and love to our members that have been in the state of pains, and hearing about the news that is going on here, the kidnapping, killings, in which case some of our members here are also affected, one of our member was recently kidnapped, and unfortunately on December 25, the wife was killed. So, I had a touch in my spirit to come and identify with my people here in Kaduna to present these gifts to them and to show solidarity,” he said.

Speaking on the insecurity bedevilling the country, Dr Uche lamented that the current insecurity was such like it has never been witnessed before even as ue called on government at all levels to rise up and take more proactive measures that will bring the menace to an end and build people’s confidence.

According to him, “Government must sit up, they should not play with the lives of the people anymore, there is no human life that is better than the other, it is so heartbreaking to find ourselves in such a mess that Nigeria has never been before.”

Also speaking, Archdiocesan Lay President, Methodist Church of Nigeria, Archdiocese of Kaduna, Sir Agada Simon, commended the Prelate for coming to the aid of the beneficiaries whom he said have suffered so much following attacks and killing of their loved ones.

“Because as a church, we feel that it would be proper to respond to them at this festive period of Christmas, so we cried out to our friends outside this Diocese, and Dr Sunday Eze graciously responded to our cry.

“Because everybody cannot be taken care of now, what we did was to go round the communities in Southern Kaduna and we mobilised widows, the less-privileged and bring them together and that is what we are seeing today,” Simon said.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Timothy Auta, amidst tears, said the insecurity has affected them badly in their communities, saying the gesture from the Prelate and the Foundation came at the right time.

“We appreciate them for this gesture. Insecurity has affected us so much, we cannot go to the farm, and the little we have gathered, we have used it to pay ransom to get back our loved ones that have been kidnapped by these heartless people,” Auta lamented.

Another beneficiary, Cecilia Monday, said the stories of what they are passing through is better imagined than experienced, adding that “we are going through difficult times but thank God for people like these who come to our aid from time to time. All I can say is for God to bless them and reward them.”