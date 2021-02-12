By TARKAA DAVID |

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) yesterday, said military operations are undergoing reorganisation to tackle security challenges across the country.

This is following the recent changes in the leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, which is aimed at ushering in new methodology in the counter insurgency war.

The coordinator defence media operations major general John Enenche, stated this during the weekly update on the Armed Forces of Nigeria Operations.

The coordinator said the new service chiefs had already hit the ground running with a visit to all operational areas across the country.

He said, “You are all aware of the recent changes in the leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria. There is no doubt the changes would usher in new modus operandi for tackling the security challenges in the country.

“The service chiefs on assumption, immediately hit the ground running by conducting an operational visit to the North East. They have also visited some operational areas in the country to interact with troops and commanders in the field in the various theatres. It is aimed at ensuring that the military High Command come up with new ways and means of tackling the security challenges”.

He continued, “In line with the reorganisation of the Armed Forces of Nigeria with the appointment of new service chiefs, the operations of the Armed Forces is equally being reorganized to tackle the security

challenges in the country effectively.