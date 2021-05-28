The member representing Makurdi North state constituency in the Benue State House of Assembly under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Hon Terfa Kudi has disclosed that his constituents were starving, because of growing insecurity in the state.

Kudi made this disclosure, while interacting with journalists on the sidelines of the two-day zonal public hearing on constitution review, holding in Jos the Plateau State capital.

The state lawmaker said that 70 per cent of his constituents, who are predominantly farmers, have been sacked from their ancestral homes and cannot go to their farms.

He said that people do not have food where they are taking refuge, in the internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps and houses of relatives in Makurdi town.

Kudi expressed fears that if serious security measures were not taken to curtail the attacks, people may be attacked even in Makurdi town.

“The assailants are almost taking over the entire Makurdi town since, they can successfully attack communities at the outskirts of Makurdi. Government is doing its part, but more efforts need to be deployed,” he added.

According to him, the attackers have sacked the entire four council wards that make up Makurdi North.

The lawmaker called on the federal and Benue State governments to protect his constituents from the invaders.

He argued that the overwhelming security situation is having negative impact on schools stressing that academic activities at Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi have been affected, as its host communities have come under serious attacks in the last few days.