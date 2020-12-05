ADVERTISEMENT

By Haruna Mohammed, Bauchi

The Nigeria Air Force, NAF, has graduated 203 airmen and women combat search and rescue force in its effort to contain insecurity in the country.

Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff, stated this on Saturday at the combined graduation ceremony of Special Forces Course 7/2020 and Combat and Rescue Search Course 3/2020 at Air Force Base Bauchi.

Air Marshal Sadique said the Special force training is the third of its kind as a validation to his policy thrust on capacity building of the personnel of the Nigerian Air Force to meet contemporary insecurity predicaments tenable in the country.

The Chief of Air Staff explained that NAF trained 203 combat recognizers in Gombe to enhance intelligence gathering capability of Nigerian Air Force in the face of insurgency resurgence in the Northeast.

He explained that in its quest to keep its men in shape based on global best practices to secure Nigeria, NAF has empowered 1220 personnel locally and internationally.

“NAF resorts to local training due to high cost of foreign training and it is yielding results.

“Those who were trained here in Nigeria were subjected to different climatic conditions obtainable in Nigeria to enable them operate across all weather conditions in Nigeria,” he said.

Speaking earlier, Air Vice Marshal Idi Amin, Air Officer Ground Training Command, said “today’s graduation ceremony is a testimony of the commitment of the Chief of Air Staff to reposition the Nigeria Air Force for maximum efficiency at frontlines.”

He said Bauchi Special Force Training Annex has produced 1,200 highly qualitative special force personnel in seven sessions.

AVM Amin maintained that the command will continue demanding qualitative training of personnel to empower them with the right global expertise required to withstand security challenges facing the country.

He urged the graduands not to relent after the training as much is expected from them to deliver.