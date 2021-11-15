The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has disclosed that the Air Force War College, Nigeria, has so far graduated 135 personnel, who have been trained in various Air warfare since its establishment in 2016.

Air Marshal Amao, who disclosed this on Friday during the graduation ceremony of the Course 7/2021 at the Nigerian Air Force Base Màkurdi, Benue State, informed that graduands of the institution were making good use of the knowledge acquired in various theatre formations across the country.

He described the event as another milestone in the history of the college, saying the training will equip officers with requisite knowledge and skills in operations, planning and execution with focus on Air warfare.

“As the highest professional military training institution in the country, Air Force War College has played a significant role in fostering purposeful training and human capacity development which is one of the key drivers of my vision of enhancing and sustaining critical capabilities,” he said.

While congratulating participants on their accomplishment as operational level commanders, Amao said: “I have no doubt as shown in your great courage and determination to achieve this enviable feat.”

Also speaking, the special guest of honour and Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), encouraged the officers to use the knowledge they acquired in tackling insecurity bedeviling the country headlong.

Represented by the Director of Army Affairs, Sunday Adah, the Minister

said the Air Force War College has now become an established citadel of knowledge for enhancing the capacity of personnel for effective outcome.

ADVERTISEMENT

Magashi also commended the efforts of NAF through the Chief of Air Staff in combating insecurity across the country.

Earlier, in an address of welcome, the Commandant of the College, AVM Ibrahim Ali, disclosed that 13 officers, who distinguished themselves in character and learning were conferred with Fellow of the College.

Also earlier, Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Anthony Ijohor, commended the exemplary leadership of NAF especially its role of maintaining peace in the country.