Graduands of the Air War College Course 3 of the Nigerian Air Force Makurdi, Benue State have been charged to use the knowledge acquired to improve their performances in the various units to curb the escalating security challenges in the country.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, who gave the charge during the graduation of 20 participants of the Command Responsibility Course 3/2022, said the course was to improve on leadership in the NAF.

Represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Abuja, Air Vice Marshal Charles Ohwo, Amao expressed gratitude that graduands of the institution were making good use of the knowledge acquired in various theatre formations across the country.

He described the event as another milestone in the history of the college, saying that the training will equip officers with requisite knowledge and skills in operations, planning and execution with the focus on air warfare.

“As the highest professional military training institution in the country, the college has played significant roles in fostering purposeful training and human capacity development which is one of the key drivers of my vision of enhancing and sustaining critical capabilities,” he said.

Air Marshal Amao also disclosed that the Nigerian Air Force had acquired a mix of aircraft platforms to enhance and sustain critical air power pursuit for national security imperatives.

Some of these aircraft, according to Amao includes JF17, Super Tucano, Super Mushshack, MI- 35M, Agusta 109p, MI-17E among others for enhanced performances.

He emphasised that the Leadership Responsibility Course was anchored on the drive to enhance professionalism and meet the demands of the country’s contemporary security challenges.

“As commanders and would-be commanders saddled with the challenging task of leadership, we are guardians of our air domain and as a service task with the constitutional mandate to protect the nation by air.

“A structurally robust, well trained and satisfactorily equipped NAF is critical to meeting this mandate,” Amao said.

While stressing that the Command Responsibility Course was instituted to enhance and align operational and strategic output, Air Marshal Amao said the performance of tactical and operational commanders have emerged as an area requiring attention in the collective efforts of engineering and Air Force that meet national aspirations.

Earlier, the commandant of Air War College, Sayo Olatunde, said the graduation of participants formally marked the completion of the third 2022 Command Responsibility Course which he said was designed to improve the quality of the command and administration in NAF units.

He said, “The four weeks course was inaugurated on the 14th of January 2022 with 20 participants from a cross sections of NAF units and specialties to equip the participants with competencies they require for effective and pragmatic command.

“The curriculum covered diverse command related subjects which include Leadership, Personnel, Financial Administration, Base Defence, Media Management, Civil Military Cooperation, Manpower among others.”

Olatunde commended the Chief of the Air Staff for the support despite constraints of resources and competing needs in the service as well as the Air Officer Commanding Tactical Air Command Makurdi for his support to college activities and cordial relationship.