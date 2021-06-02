National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) said it has temporarily relocated its national secretariat to Niger State to find a lasting solution to the frequent kidnapping of students.

NANS national president, Comrade Sunday Adedayo Asefon, said the kidnap of students in the North West called for an immediate and radical move by the government.

The group has also called on the federal government to close down schools until it is ready to secure students and deal decisively with bandits, while declaring 12th June 2021, as the National Day of Peaceful Protest.

He said, “Barely 24 hours after students of Greenfield University in Kaduna were released by their abductors, about 200 students of an Islamiyya school were on Sunday kidnapped in Rafi local government area of Niger State.

“We have been daunted by the unending news of the kidnapping of students in their hundreds within the last two years. This development is not only unacceptable; it challenges the very fabric of our national development, unity, cohesion and poses a great danger to our educational institutions.

“The government at various levels has shown little or no capacity in confronting the scourge of kidnapping in the North West. We have lost numbers of our students to some of these incidents.

“That students numbering up to 200 can be easily kidnapped and taken out of their schools/town without any form of resistance by security apparatus calls for serious concern. We have waited so long for the security around schools to be greatly improved to ensure our students are secured but we have seen little or no improvement of security around our school and campuses,” he said.