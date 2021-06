President of the Senateand chairman of the National Assembly, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has said that legislative interventions must be stepped-up by the National Assembly to protect Nigerians against the heightening spate of insecurity in the country.

Lawan made this known on Tuesday when the upper chamber held one-minute silence in six different times during plenary to honour Nigerians who lost their lives to various forms of insecurity in the country.

According to the Senate President, it was imperative for the National Assembly to step up legislative interventions to reduce the number of deaths caused by criminal activities.

He added that such interventions would be backed by collaborative efforts between the the Legislature, Executive and Nigerians to address Nigeria’s security challenges.

He said: “Let me observe that we have observed about six one-minute silences and most of it was to pray for the repose of the souls of Nigerians who were murdered or killed by criminals.

“It is very important that we step up our legislative intervention in ensuring that we protect the lives and properties of Nigerians to reduce the incidence of one-minute silence.

“I believe that the Senate and, indeed, the National Assembly, working together with the Executive and getting the support of Nigerians, we can bring the much needed succor to our people, and that is why we are here.”