Director-general of National Taskforce on the Prohibition of Illegal Importation/Smuggling of Arms, Ammunitions, Light Weapons, Chemical Weapons, and Pipeline Vandalism (NATFORCE) Dr Baba Mohammed has welcomed a delegation from Israel that would train the management staff and operatives of NATFORCE nationwide.

The delegation from Israel arrived at NATFORCE head office on Thursday the 27th of May 2021. As part of its technology transfer, NATFORCE in addition to local training arrangements has also initiated and concluded arrangements for comprehensive training of its workforce by ETOS Company, a world-renowned international security trainer organisation.

ETOS, according to reports has trained several security establishments including the military within and beyond African shores.

The chief executive officer (CEO) of ETOS, Mr Eyal Tal in his brief remarks during the visit promised to use high-tech security equipment along with artificial intelligence to maximally accomplish the goal of the training