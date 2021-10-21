The executive vice chairman (EVC), Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has called on media owners, editors and managers to promote peace and unity in order to resolve the seemingly intractable and myriad of conflicts challenging Nigeria today, especially insecurity.

Prof. Danbatta made the call when he delivered his remarks at the 17th edition of All Nigerian Editors Conference with the theme, “Media in Times of Crisis: Resolving Conflict, Achieving Consensus” in Abuja on Thursday.

The NCC boss, who lamented that sometimes the media have also been accused of amplifying conflicts, noted that it has become imperative to strengthen the media’s role in being socially responsible in times of crisis to ensure effective conflict resolution and seamless consensus achievement.

“In times of crisis, a lot of people look up to the media to provide vital information that will help them in making informed decisions that create stability in emotional management, rather than take actions that result in pandemonium.

“Effective training of media professionals on specialised reporting areas such as conflict/crisis reporting on a continuous basis is also strongly recommended,” he said.

He added that the media has “greater mediatory role to play by entrenching a peace media system and building a culture of peace in today’s conflict-ridden world.”

He also noted that since most media organisations have online platforms, there was the need for a responsible use of the Internet to carry out personal, business and other professional activities in the way and manner as to promote unity, peaceful co-existence and cohesion in the Nigerian society.

The NCC EVC stressed that the commission will continue to collaborate with the media in many fronts towards creating an environment where they seamlessly leverage digital infrastructure to improve on news gathering, processing and dissemination activities in order to inform and educate the citizens on happenings around them timely, accurately and adequately.

ADVERTISEMENT

Danbatta emphasised that as the regulator of the nation’s telecoms industry, the NCC will continue to drive implementation of various national digital economy policies and regulatory frameworks aimed at deepening digitisation.

“This is to democratise communication for the citizenry towards building the Nigeria of our dream,” he added.

He said that the commission has played very important role in enhancing the work of the media through its 112 Emergency Number managed by its Emergency Communications Centres (ECC) established across the country towards contributing to efforts by government, the media and other stakeholders in addressing conflict situations or emergencies in Nigeria.