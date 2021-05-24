Angry residents of Gauraka community along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway on Monday staged a protest against what they described as endless cases of kidnapping in the area, calling on the federal government to intervene before things get out of hands.

The residents in their hundreds barricaded the ever busy Abuja-Kaduna Expressway, making bonfires on the road, thereby causing vehicular gridlock for hours.

The residents lamented that they can no longer sleep with their two eyes closed for fear of their community been invaded by armed men and kidnappers, who they believed reside not too far from their community.

One of the protesters, Suleiman Danladi, who spoke with LEADERSHIP said they decided to stage the protest in order to make public their plight, as they no longer feel safe in the community, as kidnappers visit the community almost on weekly basis.

“We are no longer safe again in Gauraka village, because whenever we sleep, we expect that there will be one attack or the other from bandits or kidnappers. Because the rate at which these armed men invade our community, it is as if there are no security personnel in Nigeria. It has become almost a weekly thing.

“We woke up this morning to hear of another kidnap incident in our community, this is too much. Everywhere we go around this Kaduna Road, we always hear of plans by bandits to invade our community and kidnap people. We are worried and scared. We can no longer sleep in our houses at night even during the day, for fear of being attacked by kidnappers.

“The government should come to our aid before things get out of hands. Things have gone so bad that we no longer have confidence in the police to protect us. I will tell you that even the police are scared, because they do not have enough personnel and weapons to tackle this problem,” he said.

Another protester, Lateef Babajide, said that they are appealing to the government to be serious with the fight against bandits and kidnappers, saying that the rate at which kidnapping was thriving in Nigeria, there is the need to question the security agencies on the role they are playing to protect the lives of Nigerians.

“Our communities that used to be safe has become a nightmare, people no longer feel safe to stay in this community. We are always troubled, because we do not know when our community would be invaded by kidnappers and bandits.

“The government should declare a state of emergency in the security system to ensure that we are safe in our communities. We cannot continue to live in fear in our communities and we do not have anywhere else to run to, for us to be safe. These kidnappings in our community have become too much for us to just sit down and wait for it to get to our turn,” he said.

Segun Jacob, another resident of the community, said that youths of Gauraka community were angry because of some armed gunmen who invaded the community recently to kidnap some residents.

“As I was taking my children to school this (Monday) morning, that was when I saw the protesters and when I asked the reason for the protest, they told me that it was because of the incessant kidnappings happening in our community. I had no choice but to join in the protest because it concerns all of us.

“Our community has become a target for kidnappers, gunmen or Fulani herdsmen will just come to our community and kidnap people the way they like and nobody has the business to stop them. They will come with sophisticated weapons, that even the police do not have.

“This is sad and the government or security agencies are not doing anything about it. We are living in serious fear in our own country. How long will this kind of thing continue in our community? The government and security agencies should come to our rescue before bandits send us out of Gauraka,” he stated.

