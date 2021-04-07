BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

A group called Peace Advocates of Niger Delta and Northern Regions has stressed that the solution to present insecurity in Nigeria require dialogue, understanding and civil approach.

Addressing journalists on the security challenges bedeviling the country, founder/president, Foundation for Peace and Non-Violence in Nigeria, Onengiya Erekosima, also called for the mop-up of small arms in all nooks and crannies of the country.

Erekosima said the approach of containing insecurity with military force instead of abating, exacerbates the situation, hence the need to change approach.

“We of the Foundation for Peace and Non Violence in Nigeria, believes that the solution to the present insecurity requires dialogue, understanding and civil approach. It is in this wise that we support every voice calling for the use of dialogue to resolve the present insecurity challenges.

“We commend Sheik Abubakar Gumi and his likes for their persistent calls to use dialogue rather than military confrontation in handling the present case of banditry in Nigeria,” he said.

On the issue of state police, he warned that creating a state police or regional security outfits such as Amotekun in the South-West and its likes would be a time bomb that could destroy the Nigerian state.

“This is because Nigeria as at now is not ripe for creating a state police. The creation of regional security outfit is very unacceptable and it is a call for crisis and commotion.

“Our proposal, if implemented will not contain violence but ensure peace, job creation and stimulate the economy as Nigeria will be seen as one of the safest countries on earth. Wisdom is requisite in handling delicate matters and Nigeria’s situation is no exception.

“We were the ones who introduced Amnesty in the Niger Delta to late President Musa Yar’Adua and also lured leaders of the militant groups to embrace Amnesty. Today, there is relative peace in the region, which allows for the exploration and exploitation of oil,” he added.