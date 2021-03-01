ADVERTISEMENT

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

Member, Niger State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB) Alhaji Abdulkadir Shehu Nafuntua has appealed to Nigerians to work towards unity of the country to justify sacrifices of the Nation’s founding fathers rather than engage in unnecessary tribal and religious antagonism which affects socio economic development expected under a democracy.

Nafuntua in a statement personnally signed by him and made available to newsmen in Kaduna said, ” it is disturbing to hear of attacks on non – indegenes in some States of the Federation and abduction of students particularly at Kagara Secondary School of Niger State recently”.

He averred that security is a collective responsibility which should be priority of government at all levels and stakeholders, so as to avoid unpleasant consequences which is the aim of detractors.

He noted steps taken by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State towards ensuring restoration of peace and stability which he said requires concerted efforts to achieve while commending Northern State Governors for their commitment to address challenges of insecurity in the region, and prayed for it to succeed.

” Iam also delighted over steps taken by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State to deal with criminal activities in the State which should be emulated by his colleagues and other well meaning Nigerians to complement efforts of the Federal Government to address such problems in the interest of peace, unity and progress of the country”.