The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Auwal Gambo, has said the nation was passing through a critical stage of her history, hence citizens must be peace-loving and abide by all principles that would foster the unity of the country in diversity.

He urged Nigerians to be prayerful, steadfast and faithful in order to overcome this trying time.

Admiral Gambo made the call on Friday during a special Juma’at prayer as part of activities marking the Nigerian Navy’s 65th anniversary.

“Today marks the 65th anniversary of the Nigerian Navy and we must give thanks to Allah for sparing our lives to witness it. Please note that our nation is passing through a critical stage in her history. As such, we all must be prayerful, steadfast and faithful. We all must be peace loving citizens of our country and abide by all the principles that would foster unity in our diversity,” he said.

He noted that the strength of the yarn is in it being knitted together into a rope.

Gambo, therefore, said, “In the same vein, our strength as a nation lies in our unity despite our diverse backgrounds, colour, tribe and religion.”

The CNS said the commitment of the NN to the defence of the territorial integrity and peace of the nation was underscored by its indelible performance in the discharge of constitutional mandate in the protection of the nation’s maritime environment, her obligation to internal security under the aegis of Military Aid to Civil Authority (MACA) and Military Aid to Civil Power (MACP) as well as our contributions to global peace under the UN Peace Support

He said the security of the nation’s maritime space was being undermined by series of illegal activities perpetrated by criminal elements, adding that the NN had to intensify its operational engagements to neutralise the activities of economic saboteurs in the nation’s maritime environment with resounding success.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the Navy prioritises the welfare of its personnel and their physical, intellectual, mental and moral training as well as spiritual upliftment.

“Accordingly, this anniversary provides us with an opportunity for collective and individual introspection towards upholding the core values of the NN which are Professionalism, Integrity and Teamwork.

“As such, we must use this occasion to rededicate ourselves towards achieving a more prosperous future for the NN.

“As we celebrate, let us be of goodwill to One another by improving the lives of our fellow human beings and working together to make Nigeria greater,” he stated.