The Comptroller- General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Muhammad Babadede has stressed the need for effective and efficient Border management system as well as robust visa and residency administration policy to the security architecture of the country.

The NIS boss who spoke on Thursday at the commencement of a three-day management retreat on how to strengthen migration management through the best practice in Nigerian held in Lagos said it would help the country to attract the much needed Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) for enduring prosperity.

“ Consequently, we have a huge opportunity in this meeting to critically interrogate our current efforts in these areas with a view to bringing about the desired reforms that will not only allow for improved service delivery but also enhance our relevance in the nation’s security and investment ecosystem,’’ he said.

He stressed that the Nigeria Visa Policy (NVP 2020) and the Border Management Strategy documents need to be properly scrutinized in a meeting such as this with a view to injecting life into them for operational applications.

“As we will be looking at how best to improve entry and exit experiences of visitors, we must be guided by the need to constantly strike the balance between passenger facilitation and national security.

“As a country with expansive and extensive borderlines, we must be courageous enough to sincerely interrogate our country’s security and migration management cover with a view to discovering our strengths, weaknesses and areas of urgent interventions,” he said.