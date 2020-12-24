Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle has reaffirmed his commitment to tackling the insecurity situation bedeviling the North-west, adding that no amount of discouragement will deter him. He also dismissed recent insinuations by a spokesperson of the All Progressive Congress (APC) that he was harbouring bandits, adding his hard work speaks for itself. Speaking when a 4-man delegation led by the NGF chairman and Ekiti state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, visited him in Abuja, The visibly elated Matawalle further stated that he was encouraged with the visit which will serve as an elixir for his renewed efforts to do more so that his people can sleep with their two eyes closed.

“No amount of discouragement can deter me from doing what is right to salvage my people from the menace of banditry and other criminality”, Governor Matawalle assured. He noted with utter dismay that after sleepless nights he spent working hard to assist in the release of Kankara children, a spokesman of the All Progressive Congress accused him of harbouring bandits who terrorise his neighbours. “I intended to sue in this case, but for the intervention of my brother, the Yobe state governor, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni, who assured me the officer will be reprimanded for such a callous statement. I am waiting to see the action that the APC will take since it has dissociated itself from the statement”, Governor Matawalle said.

He commended the Governors Forum for the encouragement and financial support to the victims of banditry in the state. He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the support he has always rendered to him in the fight against banditry in the state. The chairman of the Governors Forum team comprised of himself, the governors of Jigawa, Kebbi and Sokoto states (with Sokoto state governor in absentia), Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and Aminu WaziriTambuwal respectively