Worried about the spate of insecurity ravaging the Northern part of the country, Northern leaders and Northern Elders Forum has resolved to convene a meeting in Kaduna with various groups in the North.

The meeting which is scheduled to hold at Arewa House in Kaduna is called the Meeting of Northern Leaders of Thought and it is expected to bring together the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and other northern groups.

A statement by the Secretary, Organising Committee of the meeting, Abdullahi Usman Toro, said the date of the meeting coincides with the day Sir Ahmadu Bello was killed by the Military.

He said: “A number of Northern Groups and individuals, including Northern Elders Forum, have planned to hold a Meeting of Northern Leaders of Thought on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Arewa House, Kaduna.

“The Meeting will be a rare platform without partisan or religious tilt, which will examine the state of the North and its relationship with the rest of Nigeria.

“It is planned to encourage the development of ideas and recommendations that will improve the region’s state of security, economy and political fortunes.

“January 15th is significant in Nigerian history because it was the date the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello, and many other Northerners and other Nigerians were murdered by military elements in 1966. Arewa House accommodates the official residence of the late Sardauna of Sokoto,” he said.

