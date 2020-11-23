The Coalition of Northern Women Peace Forum (NWPF), has raised the alarm over worsening security challenges in the country cried out to the government to find a lasting solution for peace.

The National Secretary of the coalition, Yahaya Amina Goya, who disclosed this during a press conference yesterday in Abuja, noted the impact on food security in the country; especially with new threats from bandits forcefully demanding harvest levies from farmers in parts of the North.

The coalition consists of women from all the 19 States in the North and membership that cuts across multi-ethnic diversity of Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

The women said, “For the past two to three decades, Nigeria has been plagued by several man engineered crisis, more deadly and dangerous that any natural disaster would have caused any nation. We are all witnesses to this, and despite government’s great efforts to curb these menaces, Nigeria continues to experience this off and on.

“As a nation we have lost lives, in thousands, over these violent conflicts, through Boko Haram, farmer and pastoralist clashes, the bandits situation, and the numerous other conflicts across the nation. Children have been orphaned, women turned to widows, men turned to widowers.

“We have lost brothers and sisters, neighbors, friends, acquaintances. We have lost people we don’t know in person but we feel the pain of losing a country man or country woman.

“These crisis has continued to impoverish our land. Most economic activities have been totally disrupted or destroyed in many places, couple with the global economic downturn, our people have been furthermore seriously impoverished,” she said.

According to the National Coordinator, Hajia Binta Kuraye; said that the initiative including welfare for women and children will go a long way to curb violence in the country.

She said, “Nigeria is a sweet country; we have everything to make us great and attract the entire world to us. Any woman you abuse or hurt, know that you are indirectly doing it to your mother, sister, wife, daughter or grand mother. Respect women”.

The women group expressed serious concern over the devastating impact of the criminal activities such as kidnapping, banditry all of which have impacted negatively on the economic activities in the North and by extension the rest of the country.

The women condemned the violence that accompanied the recent #EndSARS protest in major cities across the country; calling on the youths to find better ways of channeling their grievances.