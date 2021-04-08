By Adegwu John |

Amidst rising insecurity in the country, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has licensed 17 new private security companies to provide additional security for the protection of lives and property in Nigeria.

Presenting the licence to the private guard companies at NSCDC headquarters in Abuja yesterday, commandant general of the corps, Ahmed Audi, called for synergy among the companies and tasked them to provide credible intelligence that would complement the corps’ mandate of providing safety and enhance security for the nation.

He urged them to exhibit high professional conduct in the discharge of their duties even as he prohibited them from using firearms.

The CG revealed that over 50 armed herdsmen were apprehended across Nigeria in the last week, and asked the companies to gather credible information and form synergy with the corps in the fight against insecurity in Nigeria.

He added the guards would become a central part in the implementation of the soon-to-be-launched Safe Schools Initiative to provide and deliver the needed security around various schools in the country.

“We are facing a very serious conflict in Nigeria, let us come together and collaborate as your position is central to the delivery of the needed security for the nation as this is the first time Nigeria is facing this kind of asymmetric warfare. Your cause is genuine to fight against insecurity, therefore provide credible information to enhance national security.”