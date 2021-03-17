ADVERTISEMENT

By Adegwu John, Abuja

With the incessant rate of abduction and other armed conflicts in the country, the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Audi has said that the corps had established School Safety Programme to ensure the safety of schools across the country.

Audi who stated this while declaring open a two day workshop organised by the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung for the corps state commandants on Wednesday in Abuja explained that the school safety programme was a combination of personnel who had undergone military training in combating asymmetric warfare to curb the increase rate of insecurity in Nigeria.

He added that the workshop was meant to boost and strengthen the capacity of the various sate formations who are drivers of the core mandate of the corps, adding that the corps had adopted a new approach of credible intelligence gathering based on scientific collaboration with the sister agencies in tackling insecurities head on.

He further reaffirmed the corps commitment to improving the capacity of the personnel through retraining and deployment of new strategies to ensuring protection of critical national assets.

According to him “I like to tell you that we are working hard and with very scientific collaboration with the sister agencies, Nigerians will appreciate what we will be doing, the confidence that Nigerians have for the Civil Defence, we will be reinforced and we are combat ready to using credible intelligence to fight this war. I like to assure Nigerians that Civil Defence will do her best to make sure that this insecurity incidences are curb.”