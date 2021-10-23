The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command, yesterday said it has concluded plans to train about 3,212 teachers in security surveillance.

The state commandant of the corps, Hammed Abodunri who disclosed this in Akure the state capital said the exercise is part of the formation’s strategy to combat crimes across the state.

According to him, the teachers who were selected from 1.606 schools in the state would be educated on security threats and emergency measures.

The NSCDC boss disclosed that a special female squad is undergoing training on how to combat the menace of Insecurity in schools across the state.

He said, “This indeed will upscale the knowledge of our teachers and students about Security threats and necessary measures to put in place during emergencies.”

While reeling out the activities of the command in the last four months of his assumption of duty, commandant Abodunrin, however, disclosed that 12 suspects were arrested and 10 tankers impounded for allegedly dealing in petroleum products suspected to be adulterated automotive gas oil (AGO).

According to him, a suspect, who vandalized electrical armour cables besides three other suspects who were arrested for stealing and selling eight prepaid meters at Alagbaka and Ijapo Estate.