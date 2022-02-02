Governments of Ogun and Oyo States, on Wednesday, held the first-ever joint security meeting as part of efforts toward finding solutions to the spate of insecurity bedeviling South-West region, particularly in the border communities of the two states.

The meeting, which held at the Presidential Lounge, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, had in attendance top government functionaries from both sides; Ogun and Oyo Commissioners of Police, Lanre Bankole and Ngozi Onadeko respectively, as well top military personnel which included the Commandant of the 35 Artillery Command, Alamala, Abeokuta and Garrison Commander of Mokola Barracks in Ibadan, Oyo State, among others.

In his welcome address, Secretary to the State Government of Ogun (SSG), Tokunbo Talabi, said the meeting was one of the ways of demonstrating a collective patriotism and belief in the development of the two states in particular, the entire South-West region and Nigeria in general.

Emphasising that the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration will continue to be at the forefront of promoting peaceful coexistence of the people of Ogun and the neighbouring states, Talabi further explained that the joint security meeting was one of the ways through which lines of communication are opened “so that even at the time of misunderstanding, we can easily reach an amicable resolution.

“As people, we must adopt a common strategy to finding lasting solutions to these security challenges.”

The Ogun SSG, however, expressed the optimism that the meeting would evolve a practical and improved recommendations that will bring an enduring peace and security to the people of the two states.

In his welcome address, Governor Abiodun said the meeting was so strategic between the two states, stressing that it will go at promoting peaceful coexistence among the two states and also find a lasting solution to all the security challenges bedeviling the South-West.

For his part, Oyo State governor, Engr. ‘Seyi Makinde, describe the meeting as necessary, considering that it will initiate collaboration between the two states due to the importance which the two governments placed on the security of lives and property of residents of their states.

Emphasising that the meeting had nothing to do with party politics, Makinde expressed the hope that the parley will go a long way at engendering the needed development for the South-West region of Nigeria because of the role the two states play “as the corridor of development.”

“We have this security challenge years back, yet the PDP governors in the two states could not resolve it, just like what happened between Oyo and Osun on the issue of sharing assets and liabilities of the university. But am glad that myself and the APC government of Osun were able to resolve that.

“The same scenario is now playing out in the issue of insecurity between Oyo and Ogun. This problem has been on since period when we have two PDP governors in Ogun and Oyo States. They could not resolve it. But I am happy that my brother and counterpart governor of Ogun, Prince Dapo Abiodun is of an All Progressives Congress (APC) government, while I’m of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”

Makinde, therefore, expressed the optimism that the entire South-Western region will experience a relative peace and development at the end of the technical session of the meeting with the support of other stakeholders.