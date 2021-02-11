BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

As part of the efforts to further strengthen the security outfit for optimum performance, the Ondo State Executive Council has approved the procurement of additional 20 operational vehicles for the state Security Network, codenamed Amotekun Corps.

Commissioner for information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo in a press briefing shortly after the State Executive Council meeting said the council noted with delight the efforts of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, in stemming the rising spate of crime and insecurity in the state.

The government spokesperson disclosed that the state executive council, noting the immense efforts and fruitful activities of Amotekun, gladly approved the procurement of the 20 additional operational vehicles aside the approval for the recruitment of 500 personnel into the security outfit.

He said: ”The cabinet noted the efforts of the governor towards stemming the rising spate of crime and insecurity across the state.

“Council noted the efforts of Amotekun. It noted with delight that Amotekun has made efforts and requires the support of the citizenry and residents of the state.

“We must support Amotekun in terms of intelligence gathering for them to operate maximally. The council noted with delight Amotekun’s activities and passed a vote of confidence and gave a pat on the back to Amotekun.”

While stressing that there will be no meaningful development without security of lives and property, Ogojo said the state government has also reinforced the ban on Okada beyond 6pm so as to further tighten the security in the state.

“The ban on OKADA is still in order. The cabinet decided that this ban should be reinforced. OKADA is mostly used to perpetrate crimes. The ban on movement of OKADA beyond 6pm is reinforced.”

The commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Sir Charles Titiloye said the state executive council has also approved a bill for the rearing and grazing of livestocks in the state.