The Ondo State government yesterday banned night clubs and parties across the 18 local government areas of the state as a measure to arrest the rising level of insecurity in the state.

The government also warned owners of night clubs to comply with the directive saying, “No night club, no public bar must operate beyond midnight, starting from today, Thursday July 8, 2021.”

A statement by commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, said, “The Ondo State government notes with deep concern, the rising cases of insecurity in the state, especially the capital, Akure.

“Specifically, these noticeable cases are traceable to the activities of cult groups and ancillary circumstances. Further to this, night clubs and their late hour activities have heightened this ugly situation.”