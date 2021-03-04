BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI

Benue State Government has placed a bounty of N5 million to be given to anyone with useful information that will lead to the arrest of those responsible for the assasination of Dr.Terkura Suswam

This is even as Governor Samuel Ortom during an expanded Security Council meeting also placed a Dusk – to Down Curfew in the Three Local Governments in Sankera Area which includes Katsina-Ala, Ukum and Logo, with a call on Security agents to ensure the arrest of perpetrators of the dastardly act

According to Ortom, the Curfew will commence with immediate effect from 6pm to 6am, adding that anyone found within this period should be arrested.

The Governor also banned the operation of the old Toyota Model, Popularly called Duck- Nyash in addition to Motorcycle operation in all the Three Local Government.

Our Correspodent gathered from some local that Motorcycle operators Popularly called Okada and Duck Nyash are the vehicles that are mostly used by criminals in the area to attack and kill innocent citizens.

In line with the decision of Federal Government order to shoot at sight those with illegal AK47, Governor Ortom said that his government has declared total war against Criminal element operating in the State especially in Sakera axis.

“The Council has mandated the Security agents to arrest and impound anyone using these categories of vehicles in Sankera axis and we want to urge Traditional Rulers as well as the Community members to assist the Security agents to ensure effective compliance”

Aside banning of these categories of vehicles, Council also resolved that all Commercial vehicles operating in Sankera axis must load in government designated parks, and as well update their papers for proper documentation even as he urged the affected LG Chairmen to ensure strict monitoring and supervision to arrest violators.

On the issue of providing Security to Schools across the State, the Governor disclosed that the Security Council has also set up a committee headed by the Security Adviser Lt. Col. Paul Hembah for effective monitoring and sensitization of Communities to be alert and report any suspicious movement to Security Agencies.

“Although we are yet to take decision for the closure of our Schools, we have profile all the Schools especially those at the rural areas and as well directed the Security Agencies to mount surveillance in Strategic places across our Schools so that we are not taken unaware, but I want to stress here that the most important thing is for all Communities to be alert and report any strange and suspicious movement to Security Operatives”