The vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), said the time has come for the adoption of artificial intelligence by the military, security, and intelligence agencies to tackle the current security challenges bedevilling the country.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony for Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC 14) at the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) in Abuja, the vice president enjoined participants drawn from Nigeria, the Gambia, Ghana, and Liberia, to apply the knowledge obtained during the 10-month programme, to tackle the myriad of security challenges across the West African sub-region.

This is even as the spokesperson of the Department of State Security Services, Dr. Peter Afunanya, joined 65 other participants to bag the EIMC 14 prestigious fellow of security institute (fsi) award.

According to the vice president, “We cannot police the country with human security alone; we must leverage technology.

“Security and intelligence agencies must adopt artificial intelligence, and must be proactive, not reactive, in dealing with issues of insecurity in the country.”

Earlier, the director-general, State Security Service, Yusuf Bichi, urged the graduands to be strategic in their approach to tackling insecurity.

According to him, “The NISS will continue to develop strategies that will equipment participants with capacity to degrade terrorist elements.”

Among dignitaries that attended the ceremony were the First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, wives of governors, ministers, legisaltors, monarchs, politicians, as well as captains of industries.