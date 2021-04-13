BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI, Abuja

Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has identified insecurity in the form of terrorism, kidnapping and banditry, as the biggest challenge facing Nigeria at the moment.

Governor Bello, who made the observation in Abuja at the weekend, during the first annual lecture/fellows night and third investiture of the Institute of Security and Strategic Studies (ISSS), also called on Nigerians to unite to end all forms of insecurity in the country.

He stated that Kogi State has remained one of the most secured states in the country, adding that Nigerians need to work tirelessly to ensure that peace reigns in the country, irrespective of ethnic, religious and other differences.

“In Kogi State, old people are not involved in security planning, neither do we involve women. It is strictly for young men in the state. We bring in young people in security matters.

“Also, in the state, 90 percent of people in policy-making, in both local and state are made up of young and vibrant men. This is to avoid those that will become a threat to the society. That is why the state has remained the most secured states in the country,” he said.

The first annual lecture/fellows night and third investiture of the institute with the theme, “Our National Security Predicament, Its Implication for the Current Order,” also had in attendance other dignitaries, such as the executive secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) Prof Suleiman Bogoro, former governor of Abia State, Senator Theodore Orji.

Also in attendance were the postmaster-general of the federation, Dr Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, group general manager (security) NNPC, Abba Kaka Muhammed; director, sergeant at-arms of the National Assembly, Air Cdre Sani Abdullahi Zakari, as well as the chairman, advisory board of NESO, Dr Shehu Malami Ma’Aji, who were also conferred fellows of the institute.