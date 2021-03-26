Blessing Bature-Akpakpan |

The elders under the aegis of Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development, have blamed the festering insecurity in the country especially in the North East and North West geopolitical zones on some leaders and elders of the region whom they said, saw the danger in the beginning of the crisis but refused to say the truth.

The Northern elders in a statement by the group’s National Coordinator, Engr. Goni Zana, said the wrong advice particularly traced the origin of heightened insecurity in the North to the appointments made by President Buhari in the security circle with little consideration for professionalism and proven competence.

They said the attachment of religious and regional considerations in dealing with the crisis was the bane of progress in the war against insecurity as according to them,such considerations resulted in leading them to advising President Muhammadu Buhari against picking security chiefs outside the North.

This, according to them, weakened the zeal with which the war against terrorists was being waged by most handlers of the crisis, thus emboldening the adversaries. “As difficult as it is in speaking the truth, we feel constrained to admit that our quick resort to religious, ethnic and regional considerations led us to advise the president in wrong directions.

“The war against insecurity could have been a thing of the past if we had made good and informed decisions. We believe the complete consideration of our interest in making appointments into security agencies among other things led us to this present situation. Our decision resulted in deep drop in the pursuit of the war against terrorists thus emboldened the adversaries on the other hand.

“Many lives and property have been lost and destroyed. Frontline troops were falling every day to a more determined group of insurgents and bandits but our decision to remain quiet and not say the truth as things were happening,led us to this present situation,”the elders said in the statement.

They have asked the president to henceforth stop adhering to advice from people of narrow interest and begin to take only decisions that are pro-Nigeria with a view to correcting the many ills of his administration towards a better country.