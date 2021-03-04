BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

Farmers in Oyo State have been assured that all measures are in place to secure their lives as the state government will not allow individuals masquerading as herders to halt the pace of development in the agricultural sector of the economy.

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Hon Ojemuyiwa Ojekunle, gave this assurance while addressing farmers from Ijaye Farm Settlement, at the Ministry’s conference room after a peaceful demonstration conducted within the state secretariat complex by some aggrieved farmers.

The farmers have protested the destruction of their farms by cattle herders which had led to loss of their investments in the farms within the Ijaye farm settlement.

The Commissioner noted that the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration was a government of the masses which holds farmers in high esteem, urging the farmers to bear in mind that economic expansion through agriculture and its value chain was one of the four point service agenda of the administration.

Ojekunle said the government understood the plights of the farmers and

would not leave any stone unturned in ensuring that farmers enjoy the

fruits of their labour and secure their lives as well.

Earlier, the Chairman, Ijaye Farm Settlement Farmers’ Association, Dr.

Tunde Tairu while stating their grievances, said that herdsmen and

their cattle have invaded their farmland and have turned farmers to

slaves on government land for which they paid rent yearly.

Tairu said further that the herdsmen could not be challenged because

they were armed with sophisticated weapons and farmers were being

threatened with guns anytime they challenged the herders.

“In fact, two days ago, one of our farmers that challenged them on his

own farm got his left arm amputated right in our presence,” Tairu

added.

He noted that Fulanis have been terrorizing farmers for a long time

but the situation has become precarious, as the herders have continued

to rape and kidnap their family and community members.