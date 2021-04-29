By Chibuzo Ukaibe |

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday accused the presidency and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of gagging its members commenting against the inability of government to tackle insecurity in the country.

The opposition party also said the silence by the presidency in the face of terrorist occupation, mass killings, kidnapping, acts of banditry and escalated insecurity enveloping all parts of the nation is ominous.

The national publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement said “Our party has already been made aware of how the APC has been gaging its members from speaking out against the failure of the Buhari Presidency and the APC to tackle insecurity in our country.

“Nigerians are invited to note how APC Senator Smart Adeyemi, who dared to speak out against the failure of the Buhari’s Presidency on the floor of the Senate, was reminded by Senator Remi Tinubu that he, Senator Adeyemi, is not a member of the PDP and as such should not show concern to the ugly situation in our country.

“From the comment of Senator Tinubu, it is instructive to note that the APC and their leaders had turned their backs on Nigerians and that it is only the senators, members and other leaders elected on the platform of the PDP that are concerned about the plight of citizens at this critical time.

“It is indeed unfortunate that our nation has found herself in this quagmire and misfortune of having a President such as President Buhari as well as a party like the APC whose divisiveness, incompetence and body language has wrecked our nation and brought us so much anguish and pain in the last six years.”

Lamenting the silence of the Buhari Presidency in light of the unfolding insecurity, Ologbondiyan lamented that the decision by President Buhari to recede into the comfort and safety of Aso Presidential Villa and kept silent while the nation burns, had worsened the situation and emboldened terrorist elements to unleash more violence on the nation.