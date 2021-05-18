The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has called for amendment of the 1999 Constitution (as amended)to devolve more powers to the states with respect to security arrangements that would culminate in the formation of a state policing system and efficient security architecture.

The Forum in a communiqué issued at the end of its meeting held in Ibadan, Oyo State on Monday, called on Mr. President as the Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria and Commander in Chief of Nigerian Armed Forces to immediately send an Executive Bill to the National Assembly to amend the Nigerian Constitution.

In the communiqué which was signed the Forum’s chairman, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the governors further reviewed the state of the nation, particularly on practical steps to be taken immediately to advance the conversation on the worsening security situation and collapsing economy of the country.

In the interim, the Forum said Mr. President should summon an immediate meeting of the Nigerian Police Council, which comprises Mr President and all state governors and other critical stakeholders to evolve and implement strategies to combat the present threats to “our union, especially with respect to policing. It agreed that the Police Force still remains the appropriate institution to secure democracy and should not be subjected to personal attacks, adding that the welfare, training, equipment, funding of all security agencies should be given priority.

The Forum also supported the earlier position taken by the Nigeria Governors Forum, Northern Governors Forum and recently by the Southern Governors Forum to adopt ranching as the most viable solution to the herders / farmers clashes in Nigeria; the restructuring of the Nigerian federation to devolve more powers and functions to the states; and reform of various civil institutions to achieve efficiency and equity for all sections of Nigeria.

It enjoined Nigerians to work together to achieve peace and harmony with one another, devoid of discrimination based on ethnicity, religion and other cleavages.

The Forum called on the, “Incompetent and rudderless APC Government to take bold and deliberate steps to de-escalate and lower tensions in our country, and concentrate on projects and policies that will enhance and promote national unity and cohesion”.

It reiterated an earlier call for the National Assembly to expedite action on the passage of the Electoral Act that would ensure a free and fair election, including provisions for electronic accreditation and electronic transmission of votes.

It thanked the host Governor, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State for being a gracious and wonderful host, and congratulated him for the many landmark developmental projects he has executed, and urged him to continue to work with all stakeholders in the South West Zone to ensure that PDP takes over majority of the States in the Zone.

In attendance were Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Sokoto State – Chairman

Gov. Udom Emmanuel; Akwa Ibom State, Gov. Sen. Douye Diri; Bayelsa State, Gov. Samuel Ortom; Benue State, Gov. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa – Delta State, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi ; Enugu State, Gov. Nyesom Wike, CON; Rivers State, Gov. Engr. Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde; Oyo State Gov. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri; Adamawa State, Gov. Godwin Obaseki; Edo State, Gov. Bala Mohammed, Bauchi State, Deputy Gov. Mahdi Mohd -Zamfara State