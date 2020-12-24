To tackle the ferocious circle of hostility witnessed in some parts of the country in recent times, the Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN) has called on the federal government to adopt a multi-stakeholder and multi-lateral security approach.

The national commandant, PCN, Prof Dickson Akoh, made the call in Abuja while delivering an address on the occasion of the end of year/award ceremony of the PCN at its national headquarters.

Akoh said the PCN is alarmed by the increasing waves of insecurity confronting the nation, particularly terrorism, kidnapping, banditry and armed robbery.

Worried that the recent abduction and release of the Kankara School students is a pointer that the ugly trend has gotten to a point that student have become subject of attacks.

He said the tragic incidences have transformed the country into a theatre of war, which have taken the nation some steps backward in its development drive.

“As the security situation in Nigeria continue to escalate and in building a peaceful and secured nation which we so desired, we advocate for the support of all well-meaning Nigerians, most especially the youths to join hands with the federal government and security agencies in the areas of intelligence gathering.

“We call on the federal government to come up with conscious and deliberate policies that will give room for a more inclusive, all-participating, multi-stakeholder and multi-lateral security approach, empowered and equipped to respond to the speed and complexity of the security challenge confronting the nation,” Akoh said.

As a peace entrenched organisation, Akoh further stated that the PCN is well prepared to provide a second line of public safety and ready to sustain peace and development in the country.

The occasion witnessed the conferment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Award to Mr Azonobi Mike, a management professional, for his outstanding contributions to the society.